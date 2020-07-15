All apartments in Pinal County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

60168 E Blue Palm Drive

60168 East Blue Palm Drive · (520) 400-0242
Location

60168 East Blue Palm Drive, Pinal County, AZ 85623

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1781 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities. All you need to do is bring your clothes and toothbrush. This home comes ready for you to live in for a 3 month minimum Jan- March (additional months can be added). For other seasons, it is available for one month up to a year or any time in between. Rent varies by season please contact the property manager for details. **Saddlebrooke Ranch offers many amenities including both resort style outdoor pool, lap lanes, and indoor lap pool, fitness center, golf course, tennis & pickleball courts, dog park, creative arts center and so much more. Adv rate is summer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have any available units?
60168 E Blue Palm Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have?
Some of 60168 E Blue Palm Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60168 E Blue Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60168 E Blue Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60168 E Blue Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive offer parking?
No, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 60168 E Blue Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 60168 E Blue Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
