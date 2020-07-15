60168 E Blue Palm Drive

Amenities

Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Included with the home is use of all the activities and amenities. All you need to do is bring your clothes and toothbrush. This home comes ready for you to live in for a 3 month minimum Jan- March (additional months can be added). For other seasons, it is available for one month up to a year or any time in between. Rent varies by season please contact the property manager for details. **Saddlebrooke Ranch offers many amenities including both resort style outdoor pool, lap lanes, and indoor lap pool, fitness center, golf course, tennis & pickleball courts, dog park, creative arts center and so much more. Adv rate is summer