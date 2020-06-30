All apartments in Pinal County
Find more places like 324 W Powell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinal County, AZ
/
324 W Powell Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

324 W Powell Drive

324 W Powell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

324 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ 85140

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
An additional 2% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 W Powell Drive have any available units?
324 W Powell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinal County, AZ.
What amenities does 324 W Powell Drive have?
Some of 324 W Powell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 W Powell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 W Powell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 W Powell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 W Powell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 324 W Powell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 W Powell Drive offers parking.
Does 324 W Powell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 W Powell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 W Powell Drive have a pool?
No, 324 W Powell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 W Powell Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 W Powell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 W Powell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 W Powell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 W Powell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 W Powell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road
Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZApache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZRed Rock, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZSaddlebrooke, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZFlowing Wells, AZSun City West, AZBuckeye, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College