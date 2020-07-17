319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand New home in the The Parks subdivision in San Tan Valley. Hurry in to see this property! This single level home has 5 panel doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and did I say Brand New? Located just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and schools, this location is sure to please! Tile in all of the right places and a split floorplan for privacy. Newly installed pavers in the backyard along with low maintenance yards make this just right for the busy lifestyle. High ceilings make this large home feel even bigger! Don't delay, this one will go fast....620 minimum fico and no pets allowed.