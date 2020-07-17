All apartments in Pinal County
319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive

319 W Pinnacle Ridge Dr · (480) 588-8010
Location

319 W Pinnacle Ridge Dr, Pinal County, AZ 85140
Queen Creek Ranchos

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New home in the The Parks subdivision in San Tan Valley. Hurry in to see this property! This single level home has 5 panel doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and did I say Brand New? Located just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and schools, this location is sure to please! Tile in all of the right places and a split floorplan for privacy. Newly installed pavers in the backyard along with low maintenance yards make this just right for the busy lifestyle. High ceilings make this large home feel even bigger! Don't delay, this one will go fast....620 minimum fico and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have any available units?
319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have?
Some of 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 W Pinnacle Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
