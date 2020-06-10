All apartments in Phoenix
West Glenn
West Glenn

917 West Glendale Avenue · (480) 369-0722
Location

917 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$2,380

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to The Grove on Glendale, a BRAND NEW luxury gated community, with a community pool! These townhomes are equipped with luxury finishes from top to bottom. When you walk through the front door you will be greeted by tile flooring and an open floor plan. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and the perfect amount of room to fit 3 barstools. The large panoramic glass doors will give you the perfect indoor/outdoor living space to enjoy this beautiful Arizona weather. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 2 full bathrooms, and 3 spacious bedrooms. With a large Master bedroom, comes a large walk-in closet and a private balcony. The bathroom has a walk in shower and double sinks for extra counter space. The Grove on Glendale is located close to the 51 Highway, Restaurants, Shops and Schools. There are 56 Townhomes in this community, these photos may not illustrate the exact unit and finishes. Come check them out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Glenn have any available units?
West Glenn has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does West Glenn have?
Some of West Glenn's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Glenn currently offering any rent specials?
West Glenn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Glenn pet-friendly?
No, West Glenn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does West Glenn offer parking?
No, West Glenn does not offer parking.
Does West Glenn have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Glenn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Glenn have a pool?
Yes, West Glenn has a pool.
Does West Glenn have accessible units?
No, West Glenn does not have accessible units.
Does West Glenn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Glenn has units with dishwashers.
