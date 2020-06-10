West Glenn

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to The Grove on Glendale, a BRAND NEW luxury gated community, with a community pool! These townhomes are equipped with luxury finishes from top to bottom. When you walk through the front door you will be greeted by tile flooring and an open floor plan. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and the perfect amount of room to fit 3 barstools. The large panoramic glass doors will give you the perfect indoor/outdoor living space to enjoy this beautiful Arizona weather. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 2 full bathrooms, and 3 spacious bedrooms. With a large Master bedroom, comes a large walk-in closet and a private balcony. The bathroom has a walk in shower and double sinks for extra counter space. The Grove on Glendale is located close to the 51 Highway, Restaurants, Shops and Schools. There are 56 Townhomes in this community, these photos may not illustrate the exact unit and finishes. Come check them out!