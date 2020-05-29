Villas on 35th Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.88 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 35 pounds per pet and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot & covered parking is available. Please call for complete parking information. Surface lot. Surface lot & covered parking is available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease