Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Villas on 35th Apartments

8135 N 35th Ave · (602) 461-7941
Location

8135 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2087 · Avail. Sep 4

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2138 · Avail. Aug 11

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 2066 · Avail. Aug 20

$961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2037 · Avail. Sep 11

$994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1100 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2142 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas on 35th Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
pool table
Welcome home to Villas on 35th, where your relaxation awaits! We offer newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments where convenience to you is our priority. Enjoy the oversized closets, extra storage, sparkling swimming pools, relaxing spas, outdoor grilling area or playground area. There are three parks within walking distance and public transportation to top it off. Villas on 35th is conveniently located close to Metro Center mall, grocery stores to do all of your shopping, restaurants and so much more! Call us today to schedule an visit!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.88 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 35 pounds per pet and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot & covered parking is available. Please call for complete parking information. Surface lot. Surface lot & covered parking is available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas on 35th Apartments have any available units?
Villas on 35th Apartments has 17 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas on 35th Apartments have?
Some of Villas on 35th Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas on 35th Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villas on 35th Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas on 35th Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas on 35th Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villas on 35th Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villas on 35th Apartments offers parking.
Does Villas on 35th Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas on 35th Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas on 35th Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Villas on 35th Apartments has a pool.
Does Villas on 35th Apartments have accessible units?
No, Villas on 35th Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Villas on 35th Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas on 35th Apartments has units with dishwashers.
