Villas on 35th Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center carport courtyard fire pit guest parking internet access pool table

Welcome home to Villas on 35th, where your relaxation awaits! We offer newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments where convenience to you is our priority. Enjoy the oversized closets, extra storage, sparkling swimming pools, relaxing spas, outdoor grilling area or playground area. There are three parks within walking distance and public transportation to top it off. Villas on 35th is conveniently located close to Metro Center mall, grocery stores to do all of your shopping, restaurants and so much more! Call us today to schedule an visit!