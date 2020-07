Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport online portal package receiving

Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios. There are four thoughtfully designed floor plans, take your pick! When it comes to free time, enjoy our beautiful pool, basketball court, soccer field and playground. In the clubhouse, enjoy complimentary internet and cable TV. To learn more about life at Villa de Cortez, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.