Amenities
Located in the prestigious Biltmore area, VIA 21 offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans with beautifully remodeled kitchens and baths, private patios, wood-style plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers and so much more. Relax in our upgraded resident clubhouse, our inviting pool cabanas or sweat it out in our state-of-the-art fitness room. Our beautiful community is located in Phoenix’s most requested neighborhood, near shopping at the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Esplanade, Whole Foods,Trader Joes, and much more to explore. Visit VIA 21 apartments today and experience luxury living in the Biltmore area. We can't wait to meet you!