Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

VIA 21

4111 N 21st St · (602) 497-2846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4111 N 21st St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from VIA 21.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Located in the prestigious Biltmore area, VIA 21 offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans with beautifully remodeled kitchens and baths, private patios, wood-style plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers and so much more. Relax in our upgraded resident clubhouse, our inviting pool cabanas or sweat it out in our state-of-the-art fitness room. Our beautiful community is located in Phoenix’s most requested neighborhood, near shopping at the Biltmore Fashion Park, the Esplanade, Whole Foods,Trader Joes, and much more to explore. Visit VIA 21 apartments today and experience luxury living in the Biltmore area. We can't wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $125
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does VIA 21 have any available units?
VIA 21 has 2 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does VIA 21 have?
Some of VIA 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is VIA 21 currently offering any rent specials?
VIA 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is VIA 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, VIA 21 is pet friendly.
Does VIA 21 offer parking?
Yes, VIA 21 offers parking.
Does VIA 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, VIA 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does VIA 21 have a pool?
Yes, VIA 21 has a pool.
Does VIA 21 have accessible units?
No, VIA 21 does not have accessible units.
Does VIA 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, VIA 21 has units with dishwashers.
