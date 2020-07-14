All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Uptown 68.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Uptown 68
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Uptown 68

337 West Pasadena Avenue · (480) 372-8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 321-12 · Avail. Jul 24

$780

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325-17 · Avail. Jul 27

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown 68.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
fire pit
internet access
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community!
In addition to our ideal location, you will love our studio and one bedroom floor plans complete with stainless steel appliances, turquoise sinks and wood-inspired plank flooring. These alluring apartments are the perfect complement for tastes both retro and contemporary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown 68 have any available units?
Uptown 68 has 2 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown 68 have?
Some of Uptown 68's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown 68 currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown 68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown 68 pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown 68 is pet friendly.
Does Uptown 68 offer parking?
Yes, Uptown 68 offers parking.
Does Uptown 68 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Uptown 68 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown 68 have a pool?
Yes, Uptown 68 has a pool.
Does Uptown 68 have accessible units?
No, Uptown 68 does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown 68 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown 68 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Uptown 68?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity