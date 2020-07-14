Lease Length: 6-12 Months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $25