Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly fire pit internet access

Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community!

In addition to our ideal location, you will love our studio and one bedroom floor plans complete with stainless steel appliances, turquoise sinks and wood-inspired plank flooring. These alluring apartments are the perfect complement for tastes both retro and contemporary.