Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:45 AM

Union at Roosevelt

888 N 1st Ave · (602) 314-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Self-tour our model unit today!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Highly Accessible Downtown Lifestyle
On-Site Retail and Dining
Hi Speed Elevators
Garage
Bike Storage
Controlled Access/Gated
Package Service
On-Site Management
On-Site Maintenance
Disposal Chutes

APARTMENT AMENITIES
Luxury Plank Wood Flooring
Dramatic Downtown City Views
Stackable Front Load Washer and Dryer
Double Vanities With Undermount Sinks*
Stainless Steal Appliances
Entertaining Decks
Private Balconies
Private Balcony Off Master Bedroom*

PET POLICY
Cats - 2 allowed, Rent $35.00, Deposit $250.00
Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 55 lb each, Rent $35.00, Deposit $250.00
Restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Inquire with the Leasing Office.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union at Roosevelt have any available units?
Union at Roosevelt has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Union at Roosevelt have?
Some of Union at Roosevelt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union at Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
Union at Roosevelt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union at Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, Union at Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does Union at Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, Union at Roosevelt does offer parking.
Does Union at Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Union at Roosevelt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Union at Roosevelt have a pool?
No, Union at Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does Union at Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, Union at Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does Union at Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
No, Union at Roosevelt does not have units with dishwashers.
