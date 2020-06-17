Union at Roosevelt

Amenities
Self-tour our model unit today!
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Highly Accessible Downtown Lifestyle
On-Site Retail and Dining
Hi Speed Elevators
Garage
Bike Storage
Controlled Access/Gated
Package Service
On-Site Management
On-Site Maintenance
Disposal Chutes
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Luxury Plank Wood Flooring
Dramatic Downtown City Views
Stackable Front Load Washer and Dryer
Double Vanities With Undermount Sinks*
Stainless Steal Appliances
Entertaining Decks
Private Balconies
Private Balcony Off Master Bedroom*
PET POLICY
Cats - 2 allowed, Rent $35.00, Deposit $250.00
Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 55 lb each, Rent $35.00, Deposit $250.00
Restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Inquire with the Leasing Office.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.