Tides on 28th Apartments

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar courtyard dog park on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse guest parking internet access

No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways and the Phoenix Metro transportation is just outside the door.



Our uniquely designed apartment homes feature modern and spacious, One and Two bedrooms with multiple floor-plans to choose from. Our Full Remodel Includes, New Flooring throughout, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, New Paint, and Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer in the Unit!



Additionally, we have upgraded our existing amenities and added some new ones which will surely improve your lifestyle. Amenities Include Courtyard, Resort Style Pool & Spa, Coffee Bar, Playground and many more to come.



Feel free to stop by our leasing office to take a tour!

Phone 602-993-2202



Application Fee $51.15 Per Applicant 18 years of age and over

Security Deposit-Based on Credit

Holding Fee- $200-Applies to Move-In (NON-REFUNDABLE AFTER 72 HOURS)

Administration Fee- $101.28 (50% OFF $50.64)



Professionally Managed By

The Robinson Group--Designated Broker Erich Robinson

8970 E Rain Tree Dr. Suite 200

Scottsdale, AZ 85260



Stop and tour today.

Call us 602-993-2202

Email: tideson28thleasing@robinsongroupre.com



Designated Broker: Erick Robinson



The Robinson Group

11821 N 28th Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85029



(RLNE5009259)