All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Tides on 28th Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Tides on 28th Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Tides on 28th Apartments

11821 N 28th Dr · (602) 536-9791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lake Biltmore Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11821 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lake Biltmore Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit 11821 N 28th Dr. - 256 · Avail. now

$765

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides on 28th Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways and the Phoenix Metro transportation is just outside the door.

Our uniquely designed apartment homes feature modern and spacious, One and Two bedrooms with multiple floor-plans to choose from. Our Full Remodel Includes, New Flooring throughout, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, New Paint, and Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer in the Unit!

Additionally, we have upgraded our existing amenities and added some new ones which will surely improve your lifestyle. Amenities Include Courtyard, Resort Style Pool & Spa, Coffee Bar, Playground and many more to come.

Feel free to stop by our leasing office to take a tour!
Phone 602-993-2202

Application Fee $51.15 Per Applicant 18 years of age and over
Security Deposit-Based on Credit
Holding Fee- $200-Applies to Move-In (NON-REFUNDABLE AFTER 72 HOURS)
Administration Fee- $101.28 (50% OFF $50.64)

Professionally Managed By
The Robinson Group--Designated Broker Erich Robinson
8970 E Rain Tree Dr. Suite 200
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Stop and tour today.
Call us 602-993-2202
Email: tideson28thleasing@robinsongroupre.com

Designated Broker: Erick Robinson

The Robinson Group
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029

(RLNE5009259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tides on 28th Apartments have any available units?
Tides on 28th Apartments has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Tides on 28th Apartments have?
Some of Tides on 28th Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides on 28th Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tides on 28th Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides on 28th Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tides on 28th Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments offers parking.
Does Tides on 28th Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides on 28th Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments has a pool.
Does Tides on 28th Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tides on 28th Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tides on 28th Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Tides on 28th Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity