All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
Tides at 38th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Tides at 38th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

Tides at 38th

2929 North 38th Street · (602) 566-9611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Citrus Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2929 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2931 N 38th Street - 19 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides at 38th.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Beautifully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Great Phoenix Location! #22 -
HOT DEAL!! LOW MOVE IN!
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!

Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes completely remodeled including new flooring throughout, new paint throughout, new shaker cabinets in kitchen, new vanity in bathroom, and all brand new appliances including stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, gas range! Building's exterior also freshly remodeled with new paint, new wood fascia, new surface throughout parking lot, and gorgeous new landscaping. Fantastic location that's walking distance to shopping centers and just minutes away from all the great restaurants and nightlife that Arcadia has to offer!

$925 RENT+TAXES
$50 FOR UTILITIES+TAXES, MINUS INTERNET/CABLE
$200+ SEC DEPOSIT
$50 APP FEE PER ADULT


Viewing by appointment only.

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants

(RLNE4011804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tides at 38th have any available units?
Tides at 38th has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Tides at 38th have?
Some of Tides at 38th's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides at 38th currently offering any rent specials?
Tides at 38th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides at 38th pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides at 38th is pet friendly.
Does Tides at 38th offer parking?
Yes, Tides at 38th offers parking.
Does Tides at 38th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tides at 38th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides at 38th have a pool?
Yes, Tides at 38th has a pool.
Does Tides at 38th have accessible units?
No, Tides at 38th does not have accessible units.
Does Tides at 38th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tides at 38th has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College