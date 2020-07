Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed business center carport media room online portal

Live Your Desert Dream



The Retreat is your everyday oasis ideally located on a stunning Sonoran landscape in Deer Valley, Phoenix, Arizona.



Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent feature gorgeous spaces designed for high style and comfort. Modern finishes are sleek and chic throughout. Energy-efficient appliances and an in-home washer and dryer keep the chores under control, while keeping your world effortlessly fresh and beautiful.



Convenient to I-17 and the 101, your apartment home is minutes away from major employers such as American Express, HonorHealth, and Honeywell – all situated within one of the area’s most highly regarded school districts.