Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed accessible clubhouse coffee bar playground

The Palms at South Mountain Apartments is a gated apartment community in Phoenix, Arizona, conveniently located near I-10, Loop 202, Superstition Freeway and public transportation as well as minutes away from Downtown Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Arizona Mills Mall, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Tempe and Kiwanis Park.



The apartment community offers covered parking, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and is currently undergoing renovations. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy efficient appliances, private entryways, washers & dryers, walk-in closets, breakfast bars, a private patio or balcony as well as select homes include brushed nickel fixtures, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and wood-looking flooring. Call The Palms at South Mountain Homes today and see why so many people and their pets love living here!