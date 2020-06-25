Charming 2 bed 2 bath gated Condo near Bell Road and 35th Ave++Pool++Fitness - Gated Community with two pools/rec room/fitness facilities. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters and recessed lighting. Open great room floorplan with double sliding doors to oversized back patio. Master bedroom has a separate exit to the covered patio where you will find a storage room.
(RLNE2745129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Springs have any available units?
Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Springs have?
Some of Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs is pet friendly.
Does Springs offer parking?
No, Springs does not offer parking.
Does Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.