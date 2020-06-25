All apartments in Phoenix
Springs

17211 N 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

17211 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed 2 bath gated Condo near Bell Road and 35th Ave++Pool++Fitness - Gated Community with two pools/rec room/fitness facilities. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite Counters and recessed lighting. Open great room floorplan with double sliding doors to oversized back patio. Master bedroom has a separate exit to the covered patio where you will find a storage room.

(RLNE2745129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springs have any available units?
Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Springs have?
Some of Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs is pet friendly.
Does Springs offer parking?
No, Springs does not offer parking.
Does Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springs have a pool?
Yes, Springs has a pool.
Does Springs have accessible units?
No, Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
