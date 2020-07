Sonoran Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly cats allowed

At Desert Homes, the essentials and entertainment are only minutes away. Our community is within walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. It’s close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, as well as the SR-51, I-17 and 101 freeways. Our apartment homes have spacious floor plans – five to choose from – with bright kitchens that flow into open living areas. Each unit has ample storage and an in-suite washer and dryer. Enjoy the beautiful weather from our pool, at the playground, or in the Bark Park with your pup. For added convenience, we provide reserved, covered parking. To learn more about life at Desert Homes, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.