Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Solano Park

5350 N 17th Ave · (602) 975-3101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 Security Deposit O.A.C. Limited Availability!
Location

5350 N 17th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 5

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solano Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
internet access
package receiving
pool table
Located in uptown Phoenix, Solano Parks convenient location offers close proximity to shopping, public transportation, and great schools. Our Spacious apartments include our standard appliance package with select upgraded units available. 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments with private balconies and patios are available. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: $200-$800
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Water/Sewer/Trash: $40-$50/month.
Pets not allowed
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each. Deposits are one time, and Rent is Per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Max weight limit of 40 pounds. Pets Upon Approval.
Parking Details: 1 space provided. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage available with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solano Park have any available units?
Solano Park has 2 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Solano Park have?
Some of Solano Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solano Park currently offering any rent specials?
Solano Park is offering the following rent specials: $99 Security Deposit O.A.C. Limited Availability!
Is Solano Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Solano Park is pet friendly.
Does Solano Park offer parking?
Yes, Solano Park offers parking.
Does Solano Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solano Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solano Park have a pool?
Yes, Solano Park has a pool.
Does Solano Park have accessible units?
No, Solano Park does not have accessible units.
Does Solano Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Solano Park does not have units with dishwashers.
