All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like SOL at Christown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
SOL at Christown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

SOL at Christown

1717 W Missouri Ave · (267) 329-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and Lease Special! Half Off your First Month!
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1717 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SOL at Christown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Our Community is a beautiful Single Story complex with all the luxury amenities. Residents enjoy our Sparkling pool with BBQ area, laundry facility, and covered parking all within the gated perimiter. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, central heating and air, and select units with washer & dryer. Location could not be better. We are within walking distance to Christown Mall, which features stores like Costco, Walmart, Target, and more. Adjacent to A+ schools and community centers like the YMCA and Yucca Library. Public transit is at your fingertips with the light rail and bus stop in close proximity.Call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400 -1 Month + Half
Move-in Fees: Prorated Rent Amount+ Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $25/month for utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Max allowed
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 35 lb each.
Parking Details: Assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SOL at Christown have any available units?
SOL at Christown has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does SOL at Christown have?
Some of SOL at Christown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SOL at Christown currently offering any rent specials?
SOL at Christown is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special! Half Off your First Month!
Is SOL at Christown pet-friendly?
Yes, SOL at Christown is pet friendly.
Does SOL at Christown offer parking?
Yes, SOL at Christown offers parking.
Does SOL at Christown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SOL at Christown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SOL at Christown have a pool?
Yes, SOL at Christown has a pool.
Does SOL at Christown have accessible units?
No, SOL at Christown does not have accessible units.
Does SOL at Christown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SOL at Christown has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for SOL at Christown?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity