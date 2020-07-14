SOL at Christown

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Our Community is a beautiful Single Story complex with all the luxury amenities. Residents enjoy our Sparkling pool with BBQ area, laundry facility, and covered parking all within the gated perimiter. Our apartment homes come fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, central heating and air, and select units with washer & dryer. Location could not be better. We are within walking distance to Christown Mall, which features stores like Costco, Walmart, Target, and more. Adjacent to A+ schools and community centers like the YMCA and Yucca Library. Public transit is at your fingertips with the light rail and bus stop in close proximity.Call to schedule a tour today!