Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court carport trash valet

Living at Sedona Ridge Apartments in Phoenix, AZ, is a truly unique experience. You'll find newly remodeled homes in a community that's filled with incredible amenities and features, like a tennis court, sand volleyball court, an outdoor pool & more! Inside your home, indulge in comforts like bay windows, ceiling fans, and in-home washer & dryers!



Our homes also offer residents access to much excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment options! Located near Interstate 10, a great meal at Zipps Sports Grill, Sakana Sushi and Grill or Macayo's has never been easier to enjoy. After a bite to eat, why not spruce up your home at IKEA? Or stock up on groceries and other household items with a quick trip to Costco. Enjoy the convenient location while enjoying the best in life at Sedona Ridge Luxury apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Call us today!