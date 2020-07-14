Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool parking bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar conference room hot tub yoga

Standing proud on 22nd Ave and aptly named Sanctuary on 22nd Apartments, our community is the embodiment of the ideal home. Designed with your wellbeing in mind and outfitted with everything one needs for a comfortable lifestyle, if not more, our apartments and their colorful, green grounds make it easy to forget the stress of daily life, offering you a sanctuary of urban convenience.



From the first step inside your new home, you will be welcomed by bright, open spaces that bask in natural light. Our one and two-bedroom apartments boast a two-tone color scheme and newly updated cabinets, complete with brushed nickel and finished hardware. The kitchens feature modern layouts with black appliances, wood plank vinyl flooring, and stylish lighting and plumbing fixtures, while the bathrooms are equally elegant. Generous walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, along with private patios or balconies are all a given, while select floor plans sport charming wood-burning fireplaces.



