All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Sanctuary on 22nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Sanctuary on 22nd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Sanctuary on 22nd

8530 N 22nd Ave · (833) 387-1291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8530 N 22nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sanctuary on 22nd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
parking
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
yoga
Standing proud on 22nd Ave and aptly named Sanctuary on 22nd Apartments, our community is the embodiment of the ideal home. Designed with your wellbeing in mind and outfitted with everything one needs for a comfortable lifestyle, if not more, our apartments and their colorful, green grounds make it easy to forget the stress of daily life, offering you a sanctuary of urban convenience.

From the first step inside your new home, you will be welcomed by bright, open spaces that bask in natural light. Our one and two-bedroom apartments boast a two-tone color scheme and newly updated cabinets, complete with brushed nickel and finished hardware. The kitchens feature modern layouts with black appliances, wood plank vinyl flooring, and stylish lighting and plumbing fixtures, while the bathrooms are equally elegant. Generous walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, along with private patios or balconies are all a given, while select floor plans sport charming wood-burning fireplaces.

Com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sanctuary on 22nd have any available units?
Sanctuary on 22nd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Sanctuary on 22nd have?
Some of Sanctuary on 22nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sanctuary on 22nd currently offering any rent specials?
Sanctuary on 22nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sanctuary on 22nd pet-friendly?
Yes, Sanctuary on 22nd is pet friendly.
Does Sanctuary on 22nd offer parking?
Yes, Sanctuary on 22nd offers parking.
Does Sanctuary on 22nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sanctuary on 22nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sanctuary on 22nd have a pool?
Yes, Sanctuary on 22nd has a pool.
Does Sanctuary on 22nd have accessible units?
No, Sanctuary on 22nd does not have accessible units.
Does Sanctuary on 22nd have units with dishwashers?
No, Sanctuary on 22nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sanctuary on 22nd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity