Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport concierge e-payments hot tub internet access

Welcome home to Pointe Metro, where your relaxation awaits! We offer newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments where convenience to you is our priority. Enjoy the oversized closets, extra storage, sparkling swimming pools, relaxing spas, outdoor grilling area or playground area. There are three parks within walking distance and public transportation to top it off. Pointe Metro is conveniently located close to Metro Center mall, grocery stores to do all of your shopping, restaurants and so much more! Call us today to schedule an visit!