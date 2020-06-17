All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix Gardens

4435 North 8th Avenue · (602) 638-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4435 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Melrose Place 36 - Property Id: 232486

No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Needed. No Assistance. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.

Melrose Place 36 - Newly Renovated Apartment Community in the Melrose District

Located in the Melrose District on 8th Avenue, Melrose Place 36 is a newly renovated apartment community with upgraded unit interiors and common area amenities.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac; live close to dining, entertainment and other activities without the noise of a busy street echoing through your home.

Unit interiors are upgraded with laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchens and glass back splashes. All units have double-pane windows, ceiling fans & air conditioning.

Contact us at 602-638-3300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232486
Property Id 232486

(RLNE5741653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Phoenix Gardens have any available units?
Phoenix Gardens has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Phoenix Gardens have?
Some of Phoenix Gardens's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Phoenix Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Phoenix Gardens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Phoenix Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Phoenix Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Phoenix Gardens offer parking?
No, Phoenix Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Phoenix Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Phoenix Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Phoenix Gardens have a pool?
No, Phoenix Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Phoenix Gardens have accessible units?
No, Phoenix Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Phoenix Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Phoenix Gardens has units with dishwashers.
