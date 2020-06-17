Phoenix Gardens

Amenities
Melrose Place 36 - Property Id: 232486
No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Needed. No Assistance. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.
Melrose Place 36 - Newly Renovated Apartment Community in the Melrose District
Located in the Melrose District on 8th Avenue, Melrose Place 36 is a newly renovated apartment community with upgraded unit interiors and common area amenities.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac; live close to dining, entertainment and other activities without the noise of a busy street echoing through your home.
Unit interiors are upgraded with laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchens and glass back splashes. All units have double-pane windows, ceiling fans & air conditioning.
Contact us at 602-638-3300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232486
