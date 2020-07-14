Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome to Paradise Palms apartments in Phoenix, AZ. A place where comfort and quality meet and create the ideal living space for you and your family. Located in the heart of the Biltmore neighborhood, our apartments give you the best of both worlds – unparalleled location, close to everything you might need and your personal oasis of tranquility right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city.



Offering a wide selection of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ, and unique two bedroom townhomes, Paradise Palms has everything you need for a lavish lifestyle. We’re a pet-friendly community, accommodating almost any breed of dog, with an on-site Bark Park to make sure your furry friend will always feel at home and get their exercise. Our two resort-inspired pools are a great place to cool off after a long day a