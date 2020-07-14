All apartments in Phoenix
Paradise Palms Apartments

1517 E Colter St · (602) 517-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 E Colter St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 06-009 · Avail. Aug 28

$913

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-001 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 08-001 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 01-101 · Avail. now

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-005 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 04-003 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 01-217 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paradise Palms Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Paradise Palms apartments in Phoenix, AZ. A place where comfort and quality meet and create the ideal living space for you and your family. Located in the heart of the Biltmore neighborhood, our apartments give you the best of both worlds – unparalleled location, close to everything you might need and your personal oasis of tranquility right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city.

Offering a wide selection of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ, and unique two bedroom townhomes, Paradise Palms has everything you need for a lavish lifestyle. We’re a pet-friendly community, accommodating almost any breed of dog, with an on-site Bark Park to make sure your furry friend will always feel at home and get their exercise. Our two resort-inspired pools are a great place to cool off after a long day a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paradise Palms Apartments have any available units?
Paradise Palms Apartments has 11 units available starting at $913 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Paradise Palms Apartments have?
Some of Paradise Palms Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paradise Palms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Paradise Palms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paradise Palms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Paradise Palms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Paradise Palms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Paradise Palms Apartments offers parking.
Does Paradise Palms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paradise Palms Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paradise Palms Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Paradise Palms Apartments has a pool.
Does Paradise Palms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Paradise Palms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Paradise Palms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Paradise Palms Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
