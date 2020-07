Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse hot tub internet access playground

Enjoy the lifestyle you deserve in the Valley of the Sun. Oxford Apartments offer the best of the best when it comes to amenities, floor plans, neighborhood attractions and community features. Whether you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment, two-bedroom apartment or three-bedroom apartment, you're sure to find a space you love at Oxford-the best luxury apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Choosing your new home is an enjoyable experience at our Phoenix apartment community. We have multiple floor plan options-one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom-to fit your lifestyle and preferences. All our floor plans are large, feature a garden-style design and have several bathroom options as well. With eight different floor plan layout options, these multi-dimensional spaces are sure to meet both your needs and your wants for your next home. As for amenities, Oxford offers something for everyone. Residents love our state-of-the-art fitness center, upgraded appliances, modern designs and spacious ...