Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Oakdale Townhome Apartments

2302 N 27th St · (602) 833-1975
Location

2302 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$735

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. Sep 7

$955

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakdale Townhome Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Welcome to Oakdale Townhome Apartments!

Oakdale Townhome Apartments offers matchless affordability in one of the most desirable living areas in Arizona. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our community is just blocks from acclaimed schools, sophisticated shopping, fantastic dining and entertainment venues. Oakdale Townhome Apartments is just minutes from limitless recreational activities such as world class golfing, hiking and relaxing at nearby parks. Come explore the best at Oakdale Townhome Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have any available units?
Oakdale Townhome Apartments has 3 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have?
Some of Oakdale Townhome Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakdale Townhome Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakdale Townhome Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakdale Townhome Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakdale Townhome Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakdale Townhome Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakdale Townhome Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakdale Townhome Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakdale Townhome Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakdale Townhome Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakdale Townhome Apartments has units with dishwashers.
