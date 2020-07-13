Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse hot tub internet access trash valet

Welcome to Oakdale Townhome Apartments!



Oakdale Townhome Apartments offers matchless affordability in one of the most desirable living areas in Arizona. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our community is just blocks from acclaimed schools, sophisticated shopping, fantastic dining and entertainment venues. Oakdale Townhome Apartments is just minutes from limitless recreational activities such as world class golfing, hiking and relaxing at nearby parks. Come explore the best at Oakdale Townhome Apartments!