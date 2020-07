Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court carport courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit internet access

Not only does The Willow Apartments offer views of South Mountain, but we also offer a neighborly environment that everybody loves. Here at The Willow Apartments, we are pet-friendly with a beautiful courtyard and lush landscaping. We are conveniently located close to State Route 51, and the Biltmore area with shopping and dining galore. We invite you to visit our community and see why North Point offers new heights in apartment living!