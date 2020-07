Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees. Spend time with family and friends in the recreation area – think grills and bean bag toss – next to our new playground and basketball court. For your convenience, we provide reserved, covered parking and a controlled access gate. To learn more about life at Montelano, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.