Nice gated community 3 bed 2.5 bath, open floor plan with den, all stainless steel appliances included. Washer/Dryer upstairs, quant, low maintenance backyard. 2 car garage, great north central location. Community Pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does LP1 Research - #490 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #490's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
