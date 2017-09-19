All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like LP1 Research - #490.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
LP1 Research - #490
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

LP1 Research - #490

17365 North Cave Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17365 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice gated community 3 bed 2.5 bath, open floor plan with den, all stainless steel appliances included. Washer/Dryer upstairs, quant, low maintenance backyard. 2 car garage, great north central location. Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #490 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #490 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #490 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #490's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #490 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #490 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #490 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #490 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does LP1 Research - #490 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #490 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #490 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #490 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #490 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #490 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #490 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #490 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #490 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #490 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College