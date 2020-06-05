All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:45 PM

LP1 Research - #485

3646 East Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3646 East Zachary Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely stunning fully furnished phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse located in sought after Scarlet Ridge with like new furnishing, granite, berber carpet, split master, gated, custom 2 car garage split, private enclosed patio, mountain views, available for short term (minimum 6 months) and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2695 Nov-Dec / $3250 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with Nov-March rental rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #485 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #485 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #485 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #485's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #485 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #485 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #485 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #485 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does LP1 Research - #485 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #485 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #485 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #485 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #485 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #485 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #485 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #485 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #485 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #485 does not have units with dishwashers.
