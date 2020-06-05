LP1 Research - #485

Amenities

wow! absolutely stunning fully furnished phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse located in sought after Scarlet Ridge with like new furnishing, granite, berber carpet, split master, gated, custom 2 car garage split, private enclosed patio, mountain views, available for short term (minimum 6 months) and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2695 Nov-Dec / $3250 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with Nov-March rental rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.