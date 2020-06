Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Hidden gem in the heart of Arcadia. This condominium sits in a quiet, spacious green common area facing the community pool. Great for someone who enjoys hearing the birds chirp while drinking their morning coffee or catching the sunset with a a glass of wine on the private patio. This FULLY REMODELED 2 bedroom home is conveniently located near Camelback Mountain & local neighborhood hot spots are great for catching a bite to eat, a glass of wine or working remotely. In unit Washer and Dryer are included! This one won't last long! **Note that the community renumbered, so actual unit number is #18.