LP1 Research - #434

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST, 2020** Rare opportunity to lease in the popular community of Brownstone at the Biltmore! Property is tri-level with kitchen, living room and powder room on main floor. Upstairs is completely dedicated to a spacious master suite, separate living area and huge master bathroom with double sinks and glass enclosed shower. Basement level has two generous bedrooms! Two car garage with guest house upstairs and completely separate from main house. *no pets* Photos are not of actual unit. Finishes vary slightly otherwise the identical layout.