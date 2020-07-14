All apartments in Phoenix
Juniper Meadows

16804 N 42nd Ave · (602) 560-4619
Location

16804 N 42nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Juniper Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Juniper Meadows. When location matters, live here! Built in 2005 with new Tuscan architecture, in the desert sun of beautiful Phoenix, Arizona, we are nestled behind 42nd Ave & Bell Road. We are conveniently located away from the rush of the city. Juniper Meadows Luxury Apartment Homes is just minutes from Arrowhead Mall and Peoria Sports complex.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. One covered parking per unit with nominal parking. Please call our leasing office for more details. Covered lot, assigned: $10/month. One covered parking per unit with nominal parking maintenance fee of $10. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Juniper Meadows have any available units?
Juniper Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Juniper Meadows have?
Some of Juniper Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Juniper Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Juniper Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Juniper Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Juniper Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Juniper Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Juniper Meadows offers parking.
Does Juniper Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Juniper Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Juniper Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Juniper Meadows has a pool.
Does Juniper Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Juniper Meadows has accessible units.
Does Juniper Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Juniper Meadows has units with dishwashers.
