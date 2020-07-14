Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard guest parking internet access

Welcome home to Juniper Meadows. When location matters, live here! Built in 2005 with new Tuscan architecture, in the desert sun of beautiful Phoenix, Arizona, we are nestled behind 42nd Ave & Bell Road. We are conveniently located away from the rush of the city. Juniper Meadows Luxury Apartment Homes is just minutes from Arrowhead Mall and Peoria Sports complex.