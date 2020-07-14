Juniper Meadows

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. One covered parking per unit with nominal parking. Please call our leasing office for more details. Covered lot, assigned: $10/month. One covered parking per unit with nominal parking maintenance fee of $10. Please call our leasing office for more information.