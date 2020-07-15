All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Ironwood Estates

8930 W Monroe St · (480) 680-9749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8930 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85345

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ironwood Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
guest parking
Welcome home to Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, Arizona. We are located off of Arizona State Route 101 for easy access around town. Going shopping and finding entertainment will be a breeze with plenty of nearby options available. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, then you’ve come to the right place.

We are proud to offer spacious three bedroom newly remodeled townhouse-style apartments for rent. Here at Ironwood Estates, we have designed these unique apartment homes with your comfort in mind. Our community provides 21st-century features such as air conditioning, ceiling fans, a personal balcony or patio, and even a washer and dryer in every home. You can also whip up a delicious meal in your all-electric kitchen.

Discover all of the community amenities at your disposal. Ironwood Estates offers a laundry facility, a clubhouse, a play area, and a picnic area with a barbecue to satisfy all of your grilling needs. You can rest assured, thanks to our dedicated on-call and on-site maintenance team, which provides quick and excellent service when you need it. Guest parking is provided, so bring your friends to accompany you while enjoying all of the amenities we provide. Call us to schedule a tour of your new home at Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, AZ today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please Call For Details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ironwood Estates have any available units?
Ironwood Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Ironwood Estates have?
Some of Ironwood Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ironwood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Ironwood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ironwood Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Ironwood Estates is pet friendly.
Does Ironwood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Ironwood Estates offers parking.
Does Ironwood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ironwood Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ironwood Estates have a pool?
No, Ironwood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Ironwood Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Ironwood Estates has accessible units.
Does Ironwood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ironwood Estates has units with dishwashers.
