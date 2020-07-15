Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground bbq/grill accessible parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 guest parking

Welcome home to Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, Arizona. We are located off of Arizona State Route 101 for easy access around town. Going shopping and finding entertainment will be a breeze with plenty of nearby options available. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, then you’ve come to the right place.



We are proud to offer spacious three bedroom newly remodeled townhouse-style apartments for rent. Here at Ironwood Estates, we have designed these unique apartment homes with your comfort in mind. Our community provides 21st-century features such as air conditioning, ceiling fans, a personal balcony or patio, and even a washer and dryer in every home. You can also whip up a delicious meal in your all-electric kitchen.



Discover all of the community amenities at your disposal. Ironwood Estates offers a laundry facility, a clubhouse, a play area, and a picnic area with a barbecue to satisfy all of your grilling needs. You can rest assured, thanks to our dedicated on-call and on-site maintenance team, which provides quick and excellent service when you need it. Guest parking is provided, so bring your friends to accompany you while enjoying all of the amenities we provide. Call us to schedule a tour of your new home at Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, AZ today!