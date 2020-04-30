Rent Calculator
Foothills Villa
Foothills Villa
22507 North 31st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
22507 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice open layout, tile in all the right places,new carpet in bedrooms, all appliances included, built in microwave, covered patio, 2 car garage.extra low maintenance backyard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE131647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Foothills Villa have any available units?
Foothills Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does Foothills Villa have?
Some of Foothills Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Foothills Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Foothills Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foothills Villa pet-friendly?
No, Foothills Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does Foothills Villa offer parking?
Yes, Foothills Villa offers parking.
Does Foothills Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foothills Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foothills Villa have a pool?
No, Foothills Villa does not have a pool.
Does Foothills Villa have accessible units?
No, Foothills Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Foothills Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foothills Villa has units with dishwashers.
