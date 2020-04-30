All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Foothills Villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Foothills Villa
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

Foothills Villa

22507 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22507 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice open layout, tile in all the right places,new carpet in bedrooms, all appliances included, built in microwave, covered patio, 2 car garage.extra low maintenance backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE131647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foothills Villa have any available units?
Foothills Villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Foothills Villa have?
Some of Foothills Villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foothills Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Foothills Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foothills Villa pet-friendly?
No, Foothills Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does Foothills Villa offer parking?
Yes, Foothills Villa offers parking.
Does Foothills Villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foothills Villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foothills Villa have a pool?
No, Foothills Villa does not have a pool.
Does Foothills Villa have accessible units?
No, Foothills Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Foothills Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foothills Villa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College