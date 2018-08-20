Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool hot tub internet access

Available 05/20/20 Great condo, Great location. 2 bedroom

2 full bath condo.

First floor, no steps.



Location Location Location very near both the canal and the jogging path on Central Ave for great for jogging and bike riding too. Quiet community is just north of downtown.



1. Non smoking and no pets since renovated 3 years ago. Not sure before then.



2. Newer kitchen solid wood cabinets with tile floor.



3. Two full bathrooms with newer solid wood vanities, Newer Dual Flush Comfort Height Elongated Toilets and newer tile floors.



4. New Quartz counter tops in Kitchen.



5. New 6 Panel Doors



6. Just painted.



Dining room and master bedroom and ceiling fans.



Also including stackable washer and dryer included. Fully applianced kitchen with stove, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher.



The building is next the canal, park and restaurants. There is gated carport parking. It is on the first floor so no steps and a entrance enclosed and covered with a swimming pool and hot tub.



Owner pays HOA fees.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3180917)