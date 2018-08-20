All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like El Tovar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
El Tovar
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

El Tovar

17 East Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 East Ruth Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available 05/20/20 Great condo, Great location. 2 bedroom
2 full bath condo.
First floor, no steps.

Location Location Location very near both the canal and the jogging path on Central Ave for great for jogging and bike riding too. Quiet community is just north of downtown.

1. Non smoking and no pets since renovated 3 years ago. Not sure before then.

2. Newer kitchen solid wood cabinets with tile floor.

3. Two full bathrooms with newer solid wood vanities, Newer Dual Flush Comfort Height Elongated Toilets and newer tile floors.

4. New Quartz counter tops in Kitchen.

5. New 6 Panel Doors

6. Just painted.

Dining room and master bedroom and ceiling fans.

Also including stackable washer and dryer included. Fully applianced kitchen with stove, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher.

The building is next the canal, park and restaurants. There is gated carport parking. It is on the first floor so no steps and a entrance enclosed and covered with a swimming pool and hot tub.

Owner pays HOA fees.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3180917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Tovar have any available units?
El Tovar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does El Tovar have?
Some of El Tovar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Tovar currently offering any rent specials?
El Tovar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Tovar pet-friendly?
No, El Tovar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does El Tovar offer parking?
Yes, El Tovar offers parking.
Does El Tovar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, El Tovar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does El Tovar have a pool?
Yes, El Tovar has a pool.
Does El Tovar have accessible units?
No, El Tovar does not have accessible units.
Does El Tovar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Tovar has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College