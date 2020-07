Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Diamonte on Bell. Surrounded by towering trees, this diamond in the desert offers tasteful homes and exceptional amenities. Our spacious apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Outside, the four expansive pools and patios are ideal for unwinding. The picnic area and playground are perfect for family fun. For your convenience, we have reserved, covered parking and a controlled access gate. To learn more about life at Diamonte on Bell, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.