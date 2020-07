Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park package receiving

Crystal Creek is minutes away from work and play. We offer well-designed and spacious floor plans to satisfy your every need along with select units that have a modern touch. Take a dip in one of our two sparkling pools or relax in our spa. Our fitness center is open 24 hours for your enjoyment. All apartment homes include a full appliance package with washers and dryers, microwaves and dishwashers. Also included are spacious closets, storage and private patios.