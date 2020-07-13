All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
Camden Copper Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Camden Copper Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Copper Square

Open Now until 6pm
901 E Van Buren St · (415) 992-9937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Booker T. Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

901 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Booker T. Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3077 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3070 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 3095 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 2006 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3081 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 3075 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 3018 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Copper Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
e-payments
guest parking
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy city views, lofts, townhomes and apartment homes at Camden Copper Square. Our downtown Phoenix apartments offer upgraded 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with modern finishes. Our community is pet-friendly and is within walking distance to the light rail, restaurants, shops, Chase Field and entertainment. Experience urban living excellence in Phoenix at Camden Copper Square. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300 + tax per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 + tax
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer first-come, first-serve parking in our 4-story parking garage and offer visitor parking as well. Parking for residents is $25 per vehicle. Some apartment homes also have garages included! Please call the office for more details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Copper Square have any available units?
Camden Copper Square has 30 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Copper Square have?
Some of Camden Copper Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Copper Square currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Copper Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Copper Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Copper Square is pet friendly.
Does Camden Copper Square offer parking?
Yes, Camden Copper Square offers parking.
Does Camden Copper Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Copper Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Copper Square have a pool?
Yes, Camden Copper Square has a pool.
Does Camden Copper Square have accessible units?
No, Camden Copper Square does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Copper Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Copper Square has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College