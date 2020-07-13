Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly alarm system business center e-payments guest parking trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy city views, lofts, townhomes and apartment homes at Camden Copper Square. Our downtown Phoenix apartments offer upgraded 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with modern finishes. Our community is pet-friendly and is within walking distance to the light rail, restaurants, shops, Chase Field and entertainment. Experience urban living excellence in Phoenix at Camden Copper Square. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.