Camden Copper Square.

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $310
Additional: Cable and Internet $97, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300 + tax per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 + tax
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer first-come, first-serve parking in our 4-story parking garage and offer visitor parking as well. Parking for residents is $25 per vehicle.
Some apartment homes also have garages included!
Please call the office for more details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage