Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bell Cove has everything you’re looking for: convenient location, upgraded interiors and unparalleled amenities. Our community in North Phoenix, AZ is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Apartment homes feature new appliances, new cabinetry and new flooring. We have a fitness center, basketball court and lap pool, so staying active is easier than ever. The picnic area is perfect for spending time with family and friends. For your convenience, we provide reserved, covered parking and a controlled access gate. To learn more about life at Bell Cove, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.