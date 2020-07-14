All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Bell Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Bell Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bell Cove

17239 N 19th Ave · (478) 324-8758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17239 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2065 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Sep 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 2051 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 1048 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bell Cove has everything you’re looking for: convenient location, upgraded interiors and unparalleled amenities. Our community in North Phoenix, AZ is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Apartment homes feature new appliances, new cabinetry and new flooring. We have a fitness center, basketball court and lap pool, so staying active is easier than ever. The picnic area is perfect for spending time with family and friends. For your convenience, we provide reserved, covered parking and a controlled access gate. To learn more about life at Bell Cove, make an appointment by submitting your details on the Contact Us page (top right). You’ll feel at home in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $153.53
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $204.6
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Cove have any available units?
Bell Cove has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Cove have?
Some of Bell Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Cove is pet friendly.
Does Bell Cove offer parking?
Yes, Bell Cove offers parking.
Does Bell Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Cove have a pool?
Yes, Bell Cove has a pool.
Does Bell Cove have accessible units?
No, Bell Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Cove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bell Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity