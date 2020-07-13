All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive North Scottsdale

17950 N 68th St · (602) 497-3111
logo
Rent Special
Things Are Heating Up! --- Move in by 7/31/20 and get One Month Free! 12 - 15 month lease term, limited quantities available!
Location

17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1049 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1071 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1047 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 2060 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 3035 · Avail. now

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 3029 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive North Scottsdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Arrive North Scottsdale your home is the first step to a life of relaxation at the perfect location! This boutique community is within easy access to AZ Loop 101 and just minutes away from Route 51, Scottsdale Airport and many resorts. The convenience of unlimited shopping, restaurants and golf come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. You will enjoy the convenience of the fairways of nearby golf courses such as Grayhawk, TPC and Paradise Valley and the wide variety of shopping at Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and Desert Ridge Marketplace. We offer our residents an irresistible combination of residential affordability, convenience, and unrivaled quality that you can't find anywhere else!Arrive North Scottsdale offers everything you've been looking for and more! Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry and lighting, washers & dryers and private patios, we will satisfy all your living needs! You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool & spa, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more! At Arrive Scottsdale, we provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: One pre-assigned space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive North Scottsdale have any available units?
Arrive North Scottsdale has 9 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive North Scottsdale have?
Some of Arrive North Scottsdale's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive North Scottsdale currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive North Scottsdale is offering the following rent specials: Things Are Heating Up! --- Move in by 7/31/20 and get One Month Free! 12 - 15 month lease term, limited quantities available!
Is Arrive North Scottsdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale is pet friendly.
Does Arrive North Scottsdale offer parking?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale offers parking.
Does Arrive North Scottsdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive North Scottsdale have a pool?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale has a pool.
Does Arrive North Scottsdale have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale has accessible units.
Does Arrive North Scottsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive North Scottsdale has units with dishwashers.
