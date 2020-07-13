Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Arrive North Scottsdale your home is the first step to a life of relaxation at the perfect location! This boutique community is within easy access to AZ Loop 101 and just minutes away from Route 51, Scottsdale Airport and many resorts. The convenience of unlimited shopping, restaurants and golf come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. You will enjoy the convenience of the fairways of nearby golf courses such as Grayhawk, TPC and Paradise Valley and the wide variety of shopping at Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and Desert Ridge Marketplace. We offer our residents an irresistible combination of residential affordability, convenience, and unrivaled quality that you can't find anywhere else!Arrive North Scottsdale offers everything you've been looking for and more! Our newly restyled apartment homes are equipped with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry and lighting, washers & dryers and private patios, we will satisfy all your living needs! You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool & spa, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more! At Arrive Scottsdale, we provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!