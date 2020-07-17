All apartments in Phoenix
Arbor Creek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Arbor Creek

3408 West Glendale Avenue · (623) 931-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3408 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
ARBOR CREEK*STOP*LOOK*LEASE*JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!!! - Property Id: 306174

Call Us Today To Schedule a Tour!!!
Large Spacious Studios & 1 Bedrooms Available with private patio's surrounded by beautiful mature landscaping!!

Here at Arbor Creek our residents enjoy-
*All utilities included
*Sparkling pool / spa
*Full Size Appliances
*Large on-site laundry
*Assigned covered parking space
*Beautiful lush landscaping
*Set back from busy Glendale Ave
*Within walking distance to Ranch Market, CVS, Dollar Tree, Food City, restaurants & More
*Courtesy Patrol
*24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Private Patios
*Wheelchair accessible

Call us today and make Arbor Creek your new home!!! We are credit friendly!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3408-w-glendale-ave-phoenix-az/306174
Property Id 306174

(RLNE5941769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Creek have any available units?
Arbor Creek has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Creek have?
Some of Arbor Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Creek is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Creek offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Creek offers parking.
Does Arbor Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Creek have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Creek has a pool.
Does Arbor Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Creek has accessible units.
Does Arbor Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Arbor Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
