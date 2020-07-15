All apartments in Phoenix
9950 West Indian School Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:36 PM

9950 West Indian School Road

9950 W Indian School Rd · (602) 563-6783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9950 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private backyard, hard plank flooring throughout and 10 ft ceilings. All of the luxuries included with quartz counter tops, modern cabinetry, nickel hardware and ceiling fans. Upgraded double door GE stainless steel appliances with filtered water/ice, glass stop stoves, built-in microwave, deep kitchen sink and hose sprayer. Laundry with GE deep fill full size washer/dryer. A true Master suite offers room for a king size bed, huge walk-in closet, standing shower, linen, and private commode. The guest bedroom offers 11 ft of closet space adjacent is the bathroom with tub/shower combo. Light and bright interiors with multiple windows with hard wood blinds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 West Indian School Road have any available units?
9950 West Indian School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9950 West Indian School Road have?
Some of 9950 West Indian School Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 West Indian School Road currently offering any rent specials?
9950 West Indian School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 West Indian School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9950 West Indian School Road is pet friendly.
Does 9950 West Indian School Road offer parking?
No, 9950 West Indian School Road does not offer parking.
Does 9950 West Indian School Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 West Indian School Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 West Indian School Road have a pool?
No, 9950 West Indian School Road does not have a pool.
Does 9950 West Indian School Road have accessible units?
No, 9950 West Indian School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 West Indian School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 West Indian School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
