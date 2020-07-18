All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9920 W Southgate Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9920 W Southgate Ave
Last updated November 17 2019 at 8:35 AM

9920 W Southgate Ave

9920 W Southgate Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9920 W Southgate Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Sunset Farms. Great location near strip mall, grocery store, and restaurants. Newly remodeled and rent ready with all kitchen appliances. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have any available units?
9920 W Southgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 W Southgate Ave have?
Some of 9920 W Southgate Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 W Southgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9920 W Southgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 W Southgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave offers parking.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have a pool?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 9920 W Southgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 W Southgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 W Southgate Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College