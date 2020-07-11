All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

9837 N 11th Ave, #4

9837 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9837 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: IRONWOOD PLACE

Nice all tile floor 2 bed & 1 Bath with living room and brand new cabinets and counter, large kitchen area. Located in central Phoenix, Onsite Laundry, Close to shopping and transportation. Sewer & Trash Included. SORRY NO PETS!

Cross Streets: 19TH AVE/DUNLAP Directions: NORTH TO MT VIEW, EAST ON MT VIEW TO 11TH AVE THEN NORTH TO PROPERTY.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have any available units?
9837 N 11th Ave, #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
9837 N 11th Ave, #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 pet-friendly?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 offer parking?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not offer parking.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have a pool?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have accessible units?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9837 N 11th Ave, #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
