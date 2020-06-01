9831 N 11th Ave #3

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: IRONWOOD PLACE



Nice all tile floor 2 bed & 1 Bath with living room and large kitchen area. Located in central Phoenix, Onsite Laundry, Close to shopping and transportation. Sewer & Trash Included SORRY NO PETS !!



Cross Streets: 19TH AVE/DUNLAP Directions: NORTH TO MT VIEW, EAST ON MT VIEW TO 11TH AVE THEN NORTH TO PROPERTY.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697371)