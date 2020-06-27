All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9830 North 10th Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

9830 North 10th Avenue

9830 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9830 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, single level, end unit, freshly painted, very clean, unit comes with fridge, move-in ready!!! Conveniently located off of 7th. AVe. & Peoria!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $812.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have any available units?
9830 North 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9830 North 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9830 North 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 North 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 North 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9830 North 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9830 North 10th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
