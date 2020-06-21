All apartments in Phoenix
9828 North 11th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9828 North 11th Street

9828 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9828 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,562 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 North 11th Street have any available units?
9828 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 North 11th Street have?
Some of 9828 North 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9828 North 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9828 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9828 North 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9828 North 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 9828 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 9828 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9828 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 9828 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
