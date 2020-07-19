All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9820 W Heber Rd

9820 W Heber Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9820 W Heber Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 W Heber Rd have any available units?
9820 W Heber Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 W Heber Rd have?
Some of 9820 W Heber Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 W Heber Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9820 W Heber Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 W Heber Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 W Heber Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9820 W Heber Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9820 W Heber Rd offers parking.
Does 9820 W Heber Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 W Heber Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 W Heber Rd have a pool?
No, 9820 W Heber Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9820 W Heber Rd have accessible units?
No, 9820 W Heber Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 W Heber Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 W Heber Rd has units with dishwashers.
