Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:57 AM

9810 North 15th Street

9810 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9810 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,417 sq ft of living space in Phoenix, AZ. Amenities include tile floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 North 15th Street have any available units?
9810 North 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9810 North 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9810 North 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 North 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9810 North 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9810 North 15th Street offer parking?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9810 North 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 North 15th Street have a pool?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9810 North 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 North 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 North 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9810 North 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
