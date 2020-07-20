Rent Calculator
9810 N 57TH Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM
9810 N 57TH Street
9810 North 57th Street
No Longer Available
Location
9810 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85253
Country Club Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have any available units?
9810 N 57TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9810 N 57TH Street have?
Some of 9810 N 57TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9810 N 57TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9810 N 57TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 N 57TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street offer parking?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9810 N 57TH Street has a pool.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 N 57TH Street has units with dishwashers.
