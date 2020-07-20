All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

9810 N 57TH Street

9810 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9810 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85253
Country Club Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 N 57TH Street have any available units?
9810 N 57TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9810 N 57TH Street have?
Some of 9810 N 57TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 N 57TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9810 N 57TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 N 57TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street offer parking?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9810 N 57TH Street has a pool.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9810 N 57TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 N 57TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 N 57TH Street has units with dishwashers.
