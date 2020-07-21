All apartments in Phoenix
9716 W Kingman St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

9716 W Kingman St

9716 West Kingman Street · No Longer Available
Location

9716 West Kingman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautifully newly renovated house in tolleson right off of 99th and Lower Buckeye. All kitchen appliances are included. This home will go fast so call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 W Kingman St have any available units?
9716 W Kingman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9716 W Kingman St have?
Some of 9716 W Kingman St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 W Kingman St currently offering any rent specials?
9716 W Kingman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 W Kingman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9716 W Kingman St is pet friendly.
Does 9716 W Kingman St offer parking?
No, 9716 W Kingman St does not offer parking.
Does 9716 W Kingman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 W Kingman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 W Kingman St have a pool?
No, 9716 W Kingman St does not have a pool.
Does 9716 W Kingman St have accessible units?
No, 9716 W Kingman St does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 W Kingman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9716 W Kingman St has units with dishwashers.
